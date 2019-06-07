LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the Dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
The following local students were named to the list:
- Macy Barton of Morrisdale
- Mary Betts of Hawk Run
- Gavin Luzier of Clearfield
- Haley Stodart of Houtzdale
Located in Lewisburg, Bucknell University is a private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.