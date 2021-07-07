LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
The following students have achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021:
- Peter Foradora of DuBois
- Haley Pettenati of DuBois
- Anna Cristini of Ridgway
- Maddie Kear of Saint Marys
- Mario Chiappelli of Weedville
- Elliot Thorp of Clearfield
- Macy Barton of Morrisdale