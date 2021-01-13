LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following local students have achieved dean’s list status:

  • Peter Foradora of DuBois
  • Haley Pettenati of DuBois
  • Anna Cristini of Ridgway
  • Mario Chiappelli of Weedville
  • Rain DeLucia of Houtzdale
  • Elliot Thorp of Clearfield
  • Mary Betts of Hawk Run
  • Macy Barton of Morrisdale

