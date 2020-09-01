DAGUS MINES — At a recent monthly meeting of the Vietnam Veterans of America Bucktail Chapter 720, seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students from several area schools.
President and chairman of the scholarship program Duey Geitner apologizes for not having a formal presentation, but due to COVID-19, it is being held in a different and safe manner, with recipients receiving their awards by mail.
This year’s program was held in honor of Edward Greenawalt, the chapter’s former president, Jim Steinbiser, the chapter’s former treasurer and Donald “Jingles” Lingenfelter, the former state delegate, all Vietnam veterans who have died in the past two years.
Winners of this year’s scholarship program include:
- Michele Bauer, 2017 graduate of St. Marys Area High School. This is the fourth year Bauer has received the scholarship. She is currently attending NOVA University in Florida.
- Lainee Swanson, a 2020 graduate of Brockway Area Jr./Sr. High School, who will attend Allegheny College, majoring in biochemistry/pre-medicine.
- Matthew Dush, a 2020 Ridgway Area High School graduate who will attend Penn State Behrend, majoring in chemical engineering.
- Austin Erich, a 2020 Ridgway Area High School graduate who will attend Slippery Rock University to major in secondary education, social studies and special education.
- Lindsay Steis, a 2020 Ridgway Area High School graduate who will attend Gannon University fo major in environmental engineering.
- Robert Szczotka, a 2020 Ridgway Area High School graduate who is attending Penn State University/Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
- Maddison Taylor, a 2020 Elk County Catholic High School graduate who is attending Penn State University to major in business management.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Bucktail Chapter 720 would like to thank all 22 applicants who submitted for the scholarship. All materials were excellent and it was difficult for the eight judges to determine the winners. Applicants are encouraged to reapply next year. The 20201 scholarship packets will be available at school’s guidance counselor’s offices by Jan. 1.