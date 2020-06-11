The Bucktail Council will be having a chicken dinner barbecue fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow. Dinners will be $10 and can be picked up at the council office at 209 First Street in DuBois. Call-ins will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. to 317-5650 and dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Bucktail Council chicken dinner
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
An apology from the editor
-
Ridgway woman faces felony charges in connection with 2018 overdose
-
Week long peaceful protest held in Punxsutawney
-
Meet BC3 @ Brockway’s historic first class of R.N. graduates
-
Protest in DuBois peaceful
-
Clarion Area High School set to graduate 54 students Sunday
-
BEYOND THE WHISTLE: DuBois Softball Coach Denny Nosker
-
Editor's Facebook comment denounced
-
Editor resigns position
-
Let us not forget a black federal officer killed while doing his job
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.