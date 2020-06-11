The Bucktail Council will be having a chicken dinner barbecue fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow. Dinners will be $10 and can be picked up at the council office at 209 First Street in DuBois. Call-ins will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. to 317-5650 and dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. until sold out. 

Recommended for you

Tags