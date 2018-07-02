DuBOIS — The Bucktail Council at their annual meeting and recognition dinner honored three local Scouters with the Silver Beaver Award. Lt. Gregory S. Kunselman, from Punxsutawney, Ryan P. Sayers, Esq. from Clearfield and Dr. Keith S. Wolfe, from Brookville, each earned the award.
The Silver Beaver Award is the council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council.
Kunselman has served as a Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, Merit Badge Counselor, District Committee member, Council Activities Chairman, National Jamboree Scoutmaster and will be one of the Scoutmasters for the upcoming World Jamboree in 2019. Greg has earned numerous awards including the District Award of Merit and being a member of the Order of the Arrow. Some of his community involvements include serving as a trustee for the Grange Church of God and volunteering for Camp Cadet.
Sayers has served as an Assistant Scoutmaster, Merit Badge Counselor, Polar Bear Chairman, Executive Board member, Catholic Committee on Scouting Chairman, Explorer Post Advisor, Order of the Arrow Lodge Advisor and the council’s Legal Counsel. He is also an Eagle Scout. His community involvements include member of the Clearfield County Republican Committee, member of the Clearfield County BAR Association and a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church.
Wolfe has served as Cubmaster, Assistant Cubmaster, Assistant Den Leader, Assistant Scoutmaster, Merit Badge Counselor, Executive Board member, Council
President, Vice President of Marketing, and Order of the Arrow member. His awards include Vigil honor of the Order of the Arrow. Keith has an Eagle Scout son and one on the way to earning the rank.
Other awards presented included the District Award of Merit presented to Scott Depp from Punxsutawney, and Joe Anderson from Weedville; and the William H. Spurgeon III Award presented to the Clearfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
