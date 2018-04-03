DuBOIS — The April 5 BUDS Gardeners program will be presented by Bonnie Kaushik, Penn State Master Gardener Apprentice of Jefferson County. Vermicomposting is usually done outdoors, but in the winter, it’s a good indoor project to get your soil amendment ready for the following Spring. Her topic will be Winter Vermicomposting.
The meeting location is at the First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave. in DuBois. Use the red door at ground level facing Scribner Avenue. Call ahead to 590-9010 for handicapped access.
BUDS Gardeners programs are educational and always open to the public. The church door will be open after 5:30 p.m. Plan to arrive early. The evening starts promptly at 6 p.m. with the meal, then the program begins when the speaker is finished with their meal and everyone sits down. When the program is finished guests may stay for the business meeting or leave as they choose.
Note that should a meeting be postponed, it will be rescheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. and may be held at a different location.
For further information, contact Cheryl at 371-3322, 590-9010 or cshenkle@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.