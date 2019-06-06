Tonight's BUDS Gardeners program on Growing Sprouts will be presented by Alaria Sun from the Fusion Café in Brookville.
The meeting location is at the First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave. in DuBois. Please use the red door at ground level facing Scribner Avenue. Call ahead to 590-9010 or 590-1761 for handicapped access.
The BUDS Gardeners programs are educational and always open to the public. The church door will be open after 5:30 p.m. Please plan to arrive early. The evening starts promptly at 6 p.m. with the meal. Then the program begins when the speaker is finished with their meal and everyone sits down. When the program is finished guests may stay for the business meeting or leave as they choose.
Please note that should a meeting be postponed, it will be rescheduled for the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. and may be held at a different location.
For further information, please contact Cheryl at 371-3322, 590-9010 or cshenkle@verizon.net.