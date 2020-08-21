DuBOIS — Swift Kennedy & Associates, an insurance brokerage firm that helps businesses find affordable employee benefit plans, has made the following personnel changes at its DuBois office:
Lance Buser has been hired as an employee benefits consultant. Buser’s previous experience includes being a sales representative for State Farm Insurance, Asset Protection Ltd, Country Financial and Monico Insurance. In addition, he worked as a Master Casualty Claims representative for Nationwide Insurance Company, where he was recognized for outstanding customer service and production.
Buser earned a bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University and a certificate in Risk Management/Insurance from Gannon University. He also holds a Pennsylvania state license for life, accident, and health insurance, as well as a property and casualty insurance license.
Buser’s charitable activities have included participating in St. Jude’s Walk/Run, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and the Autism Society’s Autism Awareness Walk. In addition, he has done volunteer work for St Marys’ Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Wesbury Retirement Community.
Jason Aston has been promoted to the position of vice president of Agent Services and Human Resources. Before joining Swift Kennedy in 2015, Aston was a sales representative for both AFLAC and Insphere Insurance Solutions. Prior to that, he worked for six years as a secondary school mathematics teacher for the Curwensville Area School District.
Aston, a resident of DuBois who has lived in the Clearfield County area since 1999, holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and mathematics from Pennsylvania State University.
Aston’s volunteer work has included serving as an assistant gym teacher for Camp Confidence, which helps children with disabilities, and volunteering at local events through the DuBois Chamber of Commerce.