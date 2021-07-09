BROCKWAY — The following local students were named to Butler County Community College’s Spring 2021 president’s list, and had a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

  • Danene Connolly, Brockport
  • Joseph Piccirillo, Brockport
  • Tyler Ross, Brockway
  • Amanda Ross, Brockway
  • Sara-Mae Eble, Brookville
  • Tessa Forsythe, Brookville
  • Maggie MacKins, Brookville
  • Gracee Swatsworth, Clearfield
  • Elizabeth Williams, Clearfield
  • Brandi Cooper, DuBois
  • Haylea Giambanco, DuBois
  • Kaitlin Snyder, DuBois
  • Katherine Fye, DuBois
  • Emily Joseph, DuBois
  • Jasmine Moore, DuBois
  • Christopher Uhl, DuBois
  • Nicole Witherite, Grampian
  • Amanda Asti, Johnsonburg
  • Pamela Douglas, Johnsonburg
  • Betty Casper, Kersey
  • Tina Patterson, Kersey
  • Michelle Wurm, Kersey
  • Sharon Zambanini, Kersey
  • Skylar Brooks, Punxsutawney
  • Hope Fox, Punxsutawney
  • Easton Rend, Punxsutawney
  • Megan Mileski, Reynoldsville
  • Emma Kemmer, Ridgway
  • Georgia Lineberger, Ridgway
  • Shawna Woodford, Ridgway
  • Melissa O’Donnell, St. Marys
  • Mariah Sarnoski, St. Marys
  • Roger Smith, St. Marys

