BROCKWAY — The following local students were named to Butler County Community College’s Spring 2021 president’s list, and had a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
- Danene Connolly, Brockport
- Joseph Piccirillo, Brockport
- Tyler Ross, Brockway
- Amanda Ross, Brockway
- Sara-Mae Eble, Brookville
- Tessa Forsythe, Brookville
- Maggie MacKins, Brookville
- Gracee Swatsworth, Clearfield
- Elizabeth Williams, Clearfield
- Brandi Cooper, DuBois
- Haylea Giambanco, DuBois
- Kaitlin Snyder, DuBois
- Katherine Fye, DuBois
- Emily Joseph, DuBois
- Jasmine Moore, DuBois
- Christopher Uhl, DuBois
- Nicole Witherite, Grampian
- Amanda Asti, Johnsonburg
- Pamela Douglas, Johnsonburg
- Betty Casper, Kersey
- Tina Patterson, Kersey
- Michelle Wurm, Kersey
- Sharon Zambanini, Kersey
- Skylar Brooks, Punxsutawney
- Hope Fox, Punxsutawney
- Easton Rend, Punxsutawney
- Megan Mileski, Reynoldsville
- Emma Kemmer, Ridgway
- Georgia Lineberger, Ridgway
- Shawna Woodford, Ridgway
- Melissa O’Donnell, St. Marys
- Mariah Sarnoski, St. Marys
- Roger Smith, St. Marys