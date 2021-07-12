BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is a private collection of 70-plus fully restored Cadillacs – America’s premier automotive brand – spanning the decades and models from 1905 to the present.
This astounding exhibition was a phenomenal success for both the Cadillac Museum and Jefferson County Historical Society, drawing more than 1,500 visitors during the recent Laurel Festival, and will now reopen its doors on July 17 from 1-4 p.m. The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is located at 67 S. White St. in Brookville. Admission is by donation.
The Cadillac Collection started when eye surgeon Dr. Steven Greenberg moved from Detroit, Michigan, to Brookville in 1973 driving his beloved 1966 Cadillac. The name Cadillac is actually derived from the founder of Detroit, the French explorer –Antoine Laumet de la Mothe, Sieur de Cadillac. Cadillacs have been manufactured in Detroit, Michigan since 1902, establishing a dedication to superb design and remarkable innovation that has sustained Cadillac for more than a century.
“This collection of American luxury cars is my passion, and I am excited to share these beautiful automobiles.” said Greenberg. “This partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society, allows me to showcase the Cadillac collection to the public on a more regular basis.”
Featured in the museum are fully restored Cadillac models from every period including a 1905 Cadillac Model K, a 1916 roadster, a 1927 Cadillac 7-passenge suburban with original paint and upholstery, a bright red all-original 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood with elongated tail fins, a 2006 XLR 2-seater retractable hardtop convertible, and a Mary Kay “Pink Cadillac”. Currently under restoration is a unique track-driven 1973 Cadillac Eldorado Indianapolis 500 Pace Car.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum and workshop is presented in partnership with the JCHS, which manages the Jefferson County History Center and Scripture Rocks Heritage Park. Located at 172-176 Main St. in Brookville, the History Center contains eight galleries, 12 exhibits, a research library and gift shop. Scripture Rocks Heritage Park, located on Route 28 North near the Hazen exit of Interstate 80, is part of the JCHS plan to take history into the community.
The museum is a free exhibition with admission by donation, which supports the Jefferson County History Center’s exhibits and public programs, both at the museum and at the Heritage Park.
For more information please visit jchconline.org/events/, or greenbergcadillacmuseum.com.