Justin Arnold and Sonya Langston of Weedville announce the birth of a son at 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 24 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Caleb Compton Arnold weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Paternal grandparent is Jake Arnold of LaJose. Maternal grandparents are Pegenne Langston of Benezette and Rose Arnold of Westover.
Paternal great-grandparent is Stanley C. Langston Sr. of Cabot. Maternal great-grandparent is Shirley Barto of Cherry Tree.
