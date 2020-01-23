CALIFORNIA — California University of Pennsylvania is announcing its Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.
Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full-time and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
The following students have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievement by inclusion on the California University Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester:
Clearfield County
Matthew Collins of Clearfield; Christopher Girardi of Clearfield; Gabrielle Schultz of Clearfield; Trianna Shope of Curwensville; Kaitlyn Crandall of Irvona; Cassandra Folmar of Luthersburg.
Elk County
Benjamin Ames of Ridgway; Gwendelen Waddell of Ridgway; Autumn Benjamin of St. Marys.