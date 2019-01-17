DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois alumnus Richard W. Ogden, of Clearfield, has established the Richard W. Ogden Family Open Doors Scholarship at Penn State DuBois. Penn State has made a 2:1 match to Ogden’s initial gift as part of the recently concluded Open Doors Scholarship Program, creating a full $100,000 endowment.
Studies have found that only 50 percent of students from low-income households graduate in six years. The Open Doors Scholarship Program is aimed at addressing such issues by funding scholarships for students enrolled in programs that will address the financial, academic, and personal challenges students face in graduating from Penn State. To date, the Open Doors Scholarship Program—between donor contributions and University matching funds—has generated more than $3 million for student scholarship endowments at Penn State DuBois.
After graduating from Clearfield Area High School, Ogden began his higher education at Penn State DuBois in 1976, going on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Accounting at University Park in 1980.
Beginning his career as an accountant with CBT in 1981, Ogden moved through the ranks becoming vice president of finance and comptroller in 1995 and continued to rise through various positions in the organization on the way to his current rank.
Ogden was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer and treasurer at CBT Bank, until CBT merged with Riverview in October of 2017, creating a $1.2 Billion asset community bank headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, CBT Bank, Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Financial and Trust Management, and Riverview Wealth Management, operate 33 offices in 12 counties.
Ogden has been executive vice president and chief risk officer at Riverview Bank since October of 2017. He has been a long-time member of the DuBois Educational Foundation, which provides financial and administrative support to the campus. He has been instrumental in Riverview Bank’s support of Penn State DuBois as well, with the bank also establishing an Open Doors Scholarship in 2018.
The Richard W. Ogden Family Open Doors Scholarship will help to advance “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. With the support of alumni and friends, “A Greater Penn State” seeks to fulfill the three key imperatives of a twenty-first-century public university: keeping the doors to higher education open to hardworking students regardless of financial well-being; creating transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impacting the world by fueling discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship. To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit http://greaterpennstate.psu.edu/
For more information on the Open Doors Scholarship Program, and all giving at Penn State DuBois, contact Director of Development Jean Wolf, at 814-372-3038 or jaw57@psu.edu
