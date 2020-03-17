The following is a list of cancellations in response to ongoing concerns about the Coronavirus:
- Pot o’ Gold cancelled, cleanup postponed — Due to the current concern for public health and safety, the Downtown DuBois group is cancelling the Pot o’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair and associated contests scheduled for today through Saturday, March 21. Individual businesses may still be holding specials, sales and promotions within their stores, so please contact them directly. The group notes this is a critical time for small businesses and all of the economy, so please stay engaged with them. The Downtown DuBois group will be rescheduling this type of event later in the year. The group has also been notified by the state that the Great PA Clean-Up, of which DuBois is a part, has been postponed until after the first of May. The DuBois Community Spring Clean-Up, originally scheduled for April 25, will be rescheduled. Any questions or concerns about Downtown DuBois events or activities, please call the office at 814-375-4769 or 814-591-2570.
- All public libraries in Pennsylvania are closed through Sunday, March 29.
- Emerickville UMC soup luncheon
- Evening Prayer for Lent at St. Catherine Church, DuBois, have been canceled for the final two Sundays, March 22 and March 29.
- The Final 2020 Pancake Breakfast scheduled for March 21 at Garfield Lodge #559 Free and Accepted Masons, DuBois, has been canceled. They look forward to seeing people next winter when the breakfasts are resumed.