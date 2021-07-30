BUFFALO, NY — Canisius College congratulates more than 1,100 students who were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s and Merit lists.
Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Merit List recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.
Those local students earning academic distinction are:
Amanio Deemer, of DuBois. A member of the Canisius College Class of 2024, Deemer is majoring in Animal Behavior Ecology and Conservation and earned a place on the Dean’s List.
Antonio Deemer, of DuBois. A member of the Canisius College Class of 2023, Deemer is majoring in Animal Behavior Ecology and Conservation and earned a place on the Dean’s List.