DuBOIS –"Peripheral Artery Disease" will be the topic of this month’s Cardiac Support Group at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 10. The meeting will be held in the Fugate Room on the second floor of Penn Highlands DuBois West, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Sponsored by The Heart Center of PH DuBois, this group is for those who have been diagnosed with heart disease or are the family member or caregiver of someone with heart disease.
Guests will open the meeting and prompt discussion among the group. Attendees will be encouraged to share their experiences and ask any questions they may have.
For more information, contact Annette Agosti, RN and Director of the CVICU at PH DuBois, at 814-375-7706 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.