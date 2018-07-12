PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Science Center educators have developed a STEM curriculum with Girl Up designed to inspire participants in Girl Up’s 2,200 clubs in 103 countries to consider careers in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. It is available in print and online to Girl Up Clubs and a network of girl leaders.
Girl Up’s leadership-development program positions girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality.
It provides leadership training to girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere. Girl Up is an initiative of the United Nations Foundation and works with UN partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.
The curriculum is part of a program supported by BNY Mellon to encourage Girl Up participants to consider STEM careers, introduce them to female STEM role models, and educate them on applying STEM solutions to real-world problems. It is the first large-scale project Girl Up has undertaken to involve its young leaders in STEM, and the goal of the program is to educate, inspire, and engage girls in STEM for social good.
The curriculum developed by the Science Center will introduce girls to design thinking, the scientific method, and problem-solving skills fundamental to STEM and other fields. Girl Up leaders seek to reduce the gender gap in STEM fields, where men are more likely to pursue careers.
The gender gap in STEM starts early, with many girls not being encouraged to pursue STEM careers. Girl Up’s partnership with BNY Mellon and Carnegie Science Center helps bridge that gap with an innovative approach that focuses on human-centered design thinking, while connecting girls to how STEM can be used to make a difference in the world,” Girl Up Executive Director Anna Blue said.
Ann Metzger, Henry Buhl, Jr., Co-Director of Carnegie Science Center, said developing this curriculum fits in with the Science Centera’s efforts t”o increase the number of women pursuing STEM jobs. “We are gratified and honored that Girl Up chose us to participate in this important project,” Metzger said. Girl Up has a proven record in providing leadership training for girls, and we are excited that its future programming will strengthen girls’ STEM skills. This will give girls more tools they can use to improve their futures and the futures of their communities.
The Girl Up STEM curriculum includes 10 activities that girls will be able to participate in with their Clubs.
Once they complete the activities, they can participate in a STEM challenge for social good.
Also, STEM boot camps will take place this fall in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Houston, New York City, and Orlando. The boot camps will include talks by local female STEM leaders who will encourage the girls to get involved in STEM in their communities. Girls will participate in hands-on skills-based training that provides STEM solutions for issues taking place in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.