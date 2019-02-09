Army Staff Sgt. Cody Carroll has arrived for duty as a recruiter with U.S. Army Clarion-Recruiting Station, U.S. Army Clarion Recruiting Company, Pa.
Carroll is the husband of Christa Carroll and father of Kyleigh Close of Brookville, Pa.
He is a 2010 graduate of Keyport High School, Keyport, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.