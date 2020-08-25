CLEARFIELD — Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County will be hosting an Adoption & Foster Care “info night” on Monday, Sept. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1008 S. 2nd St. in Clearfield.
Families can also participate virtually. Adoption and foster care staff will be available to talk with families about the adoption and foster care processes and answer any questions.
Families interested in adoption can learn more about our private, international and adoption from the Pennsylvania foster care system services. Families interested in foster care can learn more about how children enter the foster care system and opportunities to foster children. Refreshments and giveaways will be available.
For more information or the Zoom link, call Shannon at 814-765-2686 ext. 205, email adoption@childaid.org or visit our website at www.childaid.org.