CAST presents 'Baskerville'

CLEARFIELD — Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskerville into a murderously funny adventure, fit for the whole family!
Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time?
Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
Performances are Oct. 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and at the box office 30 minutes before each show.
During intermission, refreshments will be available for a donation.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a nightly chance to win a two-volume set of the complete Sherlock Holmes stories.
This show is sponsored, in part, by Passport, Bigfoot, and Pop radio stations, as well as Historica Plus.
Baskerville is under the direction of Ethan Shearer. Beth Shearer serves as technical director. Sherlock is played by Kyle Kelly. Watson is played by Matt Hertlein. Other actors include Dave Laubacker, Jace Kephart, and Taylor Humenay.
Members of the production team include Gayle Gearhart, Amanda Hertlein, Alex Davis, Greg Norris, Josh Francisco, Shawn Inlow, Kate Wood, Robert Roxby, Alaina Shaffer, Ashley Soule, and Colton Bloom.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 765-4474, or find CAST on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.