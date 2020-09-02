CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will hold it annual membership meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. through an online platform.
CAST’s executive committee and board of directors will offer updates to its membership about finances, upcoming events and more. In addition, a total of five spots on the CAST board of directors will be up for election. Three current board members are seeking re-election for another three-year term, one board member is temporarily filling a vacated seat and possibly seeking to be elected and another seat needs to be filled.
The public is invited to be a member of CAST for the 2020-2021 membership year. Members enjoy voting rights, pride and support of regular CAST programs and development of new programs, access to ongoing communications about upcoming events and the opportunity to run for open board positions.
To become a member, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/membership to download and mail the membership form, complete it online or stop by the CAST office on Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Those interested in running for a vacant board position or wish to nominate someone can contact CAST no later than Sept. 7.
CAST is continuing to be dedicated to its mission — to foster the promotion of community interest in theatre, music, art, dance, photography, and theatrical production, for education, civic and benevolent purposes.