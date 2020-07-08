CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is excited to once again be offering Seeds of Art Summer Camp. This year, CAST will be offering the Seeds of Art Summer Camp to even more students, including those who have completed grades 1-12.
During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, instructed by Mason Strouse, theater, instructed by Lisa Gormont, and dance, instructed by Brandi Billotte Other CAST volunteers will be on hand to help facilitate the camp as well.
Students who have completed Grades 1-4 will attend Seeds of Art July 20-23 from either 9:00-11:30 or 12:30-3:00. Both sessions will be exactly the same.
Students who have completed Grades 5-12 will attend Seeds of Art July 27-30 from either 9:00-11:30 or 12:30-3:00. Both sessions will be exactly the same.
The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $40 per child. Registrations can be completed in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration forms are also available at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt and can be mailed to CAST at PO Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is July 15.
Health and safety protocols have been put in place to ensure the wellness of our students and volunteers.
For more information, and to download a registration packet, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in the heart of downtown Clearfield.