CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is excited to bring live theater back to Downtown Clearfield with a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This is CAST’s first theatrical production since March of 2020.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s best and funniest introduction to the world of theatre,” remarks Gayle Gearhart, director of this production and CAST’s Artistic Director. “Young children learn rhymes from the crib, then from songs and rap and Sondheim, and musicals like Hamilton in their teens and beyond. The patter of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is as natural to kids as music and dance and math and technology is to any human.”
Gearhart included all who auditioned in her very large and talented cast of 47 students in in grades 1 through 12 from varying school districts. They have tackled Shakespeare and will surprise the community with the magic of the story. There are 20 experienced key players and another 27 budding new players who serve the many functions of storytelling.
Performances will be held at the Upper Witmer Park Playground in Downtown Clearfield, near Shaw Public Library, June 15, 16, and 17 at 8:30 p.m. Admission to the performances is a free-will donation to benefit CAST. Audience members should bring their own chair and dress for the weather. There will be an intermission, but no intermission snacks will be sold. Outdoor restrooms are available at the park.
Prior to performances on June 15 and 17, the Paulie & Co. ice cream truck will be on site to sell delicious ice cream treats.
For more information about Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc., visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST would like to thank Clearfield Borough for allowing these performances to take place in the public park.