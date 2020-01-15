CLEARFIELD — CAST is reviving one of its former major events, in memory of the former director and founding member of CAST.
The event is the January Show, originally a music/dance review directed by Martena Rogers, with performances on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.
Martena (Tena) B. Rogers first entered Clearfield’s theater community as a cello player in the very first musical in Clearfield. The musical, 1776, was part of the nation’s 1976 Bicentennial Celebration.
In 1990, as a fundraiser for CAST, Martena produced a mid-winter music/dance review. These popular events grew in both talent and attendance yearly. She faithfully provided audiences top entertainment value in the deepest mid-winter month for the next 20 years.
In August 2019, Martena Rodgers lost a long valiant battle with cancer. Those involved with many of the past January Shows will raise funds and lift spirits in the dead of winter once again, as a loving Tribute to Tena.
Those participating in the January Show are Erik Brown, Janet Donahue, Kim Durant, Gayle Gearhart, Lisa Kay Smith Giacobi, Darren Litz, Kimberly Litz, Jeffery McQuillen, Sr., Dana Neeper, James Strickland, Calvin Walls, Jon Wood, and Dave Yocum.
Proceeds from tickets sales, and donations collected at intermission, will benefit the CAST memorial fund, which aims to provide scholarships to deserving local high school seniors, as well as make special purchases around CAST.
Tickets are $15 each, and can be purchased online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Jan. 13 and 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each show. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield.