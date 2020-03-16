DuBOIS — Catholic Charities Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program recently held a staff awards and recognition luncheon.
"Each and everyone of you have owned this program," said DuBois' Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services Director Nanci L. Mattison, M.A. "You have taken responsibility for making sure the client’s needs are met to the fullest of our ability. Many families in our community are improved due to your kindness, compassion and skill in helping them to become better parents and have healthier, happier babies. Everyone has gone out into the community to educate the community about our program and, as a result, it continues to grow."
Those honored included:
- April Fleck, with the Above and Beyond Award. She goes above and beyond to help clients find housing, working through difficult times and finding community resources.
- Amanda Maicki, with The Extra Mile Award. When the caseload of the St. Marys office became overloaded for that counselor, Maicki volunteered to see clients in that office once per week to help make the caseload more manageable. She also sees clients in the Clearfield office once per week as well as the DuBois office two days a week.
- Vicki Metzger, with the Program Expansion Award. Metzger came to the agency bringing 12 years of Real Alternatives/Pregnancy and Parenting Support experience and has since added another eight years. From day one, she has worked to expand the program and services including the addition of the car seat program through PennDOT and the Eat Smart/Move More program through the Penn State Cooperative. She is also responsible for overseeing diaper orders for three different offices and at times is keeping tabs on more than 100 cases of diapers and their delivery dates.
"A reality of the program as well as every non-profit program is that it needs additional money to function and expand," said Mattison. "You have all stepped up to that challenge. Everyone at this table has written grants during this past year. When each of you were hired, one of the duties you were informed about during the interview process was grant writing. It is through grant writing that we are able to fully fund this program and be able to provide clients with material assistance in the form of diapers, formula and other baby items through their baby’s first year of birth. Without grant money, the program could not exist in its current form."
Two of the counselors have gone above and beyond this year in grant writing:
- Kate Deloia, with the Silver Penn Award. She also brings years of previous experience as a Pregnancy and Parenting Support Counselor. Her skill set also includes building relationships with grant providers and carrying that forward in writing grants that become funded.
- Tiffany Boschert, with the Golden Penn Award. She, too, brings years of previous experience as a Pregnancy and Parenting Support Counselor. She works in the St. Marys office. She has worked to build the program in that area to a point of need for an additional counselor. She has also worked to expand the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program to Cameron County as well. She has also been able to expand services this past year to include the Toddler Program which targets families with children ages 1-3. These services are being expanded to Cameron County as well.
Marcy Ferraraccio was also honored with the 25 Years of Service Award. She started with the agency in 1994 as the office manager. She is many times the agency’s first impression to clients whether it is taking that first phone call or greeting them when they come in for their first appointment.