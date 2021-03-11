CLEARFIELD – The Community Blood Bank is urging donors to give blood during this critical time of need. The CBB is facing a critical blood shortage for the local patients in need. The CBB is facing a less-than one-day supply of most blood types.
Traditionally, this time of year is hard on the local blood supply due to cold and flu season, as well as inclement weather forcing the Community Blood Bank to cancel blood drives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to add an additional stress on the already strained blood supply. Due to the ongoing pandemic, around 30 percent of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drive partners are forced to cancel their routine blood drives.
“It’s imperative we continue to make up for those lost units of blood,” said Kathy Hastings, Mobile Drive Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “These cancellations are forcing us to stretch our donor base very thin. We need new donors and people who have not donated in years to come give blood at the blood drives that are able to go on as planned to help restore the local blood supply to adequate levels.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive:
Friday, March 12, noon-4 p.m., Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital Mobile in parking lot
Call or text Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.
The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include: all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and donors are to adhere to social distancing protocols.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 3 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.