CLEARFIELD — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
APPRISE reminds the public that this is a perfect month for their yearly “Wellness” visit if they have had Medicare part B for more than one year.
This visit to the doctor is to develop or update their personalized plan to prevent disease or disability based on their current health and risk factors. A person’s provider may also perform a cognitive impairment assessment to look for signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and may check for depression or other mood disorders. The yearly “Wellness” visit isn’t a physical exam. Medicare covers this visit once every 12 months.
Providers will ask the patient to fill out a questionnaire (called the “Health Risk Assessment”) as part of this visit. Answering the questions can help the patient and their provider develop a personalized prevention plan to help them stay healthy and get the most out of their visit. A visit should also include a review of preventive services including education and counseling on screenings and recommended shots or vaccines as well as referrals for other care, if needed. Providers may order other tests, if necessary, depending on the general health and medical history. When a patient calls to make an appointment let the doctor’s office know that the patient would like to schedule their yearly “Wellness“ visit.
A patient pays nothing for their yearly “Wellness” visit if the doctor or other provider accepts assignment.
If a doctor or other health care provider performs additional tests during the same visit that Medicare doesn’t cover under preventive benefits, the patient may have to pay coinsurance and the Part B deductible may apply. If Medicare doesn’t cover the additional test or service (like routine physical exam), the patient may pay the full amount. Check with insurance or the doctor if an additional test is ordered.
The Medicare Wellness Prevention Program helps the patient and their doctor prevent illness and plan for a healthier patient.
