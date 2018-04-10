CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., along with area local officials, participated in Community Champions week, formerly known as Mayors for Meals.
This is a part of the national March for Meals campaign, organized by the Meals on Wheels Association of America, and designed to raise awareness for senior hunger.
This year, 11 local officials took time out of their busy schedules to hand deliver Meals on Wheels and visit consumers throughout Clearfield County.
Participating officials included Clearfield County Commissioners, John Sobel, Antonio Scotto and Mark McCracken, DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert, DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio, Pennsylvania State Representative Tommy Sankey, Rich Kenawell, District Office Manager for State Representative Matt Gabler, Judge Fred Ammerman, Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner and Clearfield Borough Police Sergeant Nate Curry.
This year’s event is the 16th annual nationwide celebration of our local Meals on Wheels program.
In Clearfield County, the program serves more than 100,000 meals per year. In addition, more than 15,000 meals per year are served at our Centers for Active Living.
The CCAAA encourages people to support the Meals on Wheels program through local fundraisers. The support of the community is essential to meeting the needs of older adult consumers in the area.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. would like to thank the officials for donating their time and making this Community Champions week possible. Consumers truly enjoy the opportunity to meet and visit with their local officials.
For additional information, or to make a contribution to the local Meals on Wheels and More program to stop senior hunger, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 or visit us online at www.ccaaa.net or on Facebook.
Programs and services of the CCAAA are funded in part by the PA Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources and local business and consumer contributions.
