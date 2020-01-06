CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc.’s Annual Tree of Stars Holiday Appeal has completed another successful campaign, according to organizers. The Tree of Stars memorial appeal is an opportunity through a special gift to honor or remember those who are special to the individual giving the gift.
Each year, Tree of Stars seeks community support for AAA programs such as Meals on Wheels and in-home services that serve seniors in greatest need. For each donor, a personalized star with the donor’s name is hung on the tree. Many donors chose to designate their gifts “in honor of” or “in memory of” a special loved one.
More than $3,000 was donated this year to help senior citizens in Clearfield County remain healthy and happy in their own homes.
The CCAAA extends their thanks and appreciation to those who made donations.
For information on the CCAAA and its programs, please call 814-765-2696 or visit their website, www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.