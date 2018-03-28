The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. celebrated Social Worker Month with many of its employees. Carnations were handed out in appreciation for the hard work and dedication to the elderly of Clearfield County.
This year’s theme was “Social Workers. Leaders. Advocates. Champions.”
Celebrated each March, National Professional Social Work Month is an opportunity for social workers across the country to turn the spotlight on the profession and highlight the important contributions they make to society.
Our nation’s more than 650,000 social workers have amazing tenacity and talent. They confront some of the most challenging issues facing individuals, families, communities and society and forge solutions that help people reach their full potential and make our nation a better place to live.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
