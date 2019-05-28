CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Center for Active Living and the community participated in the CCAAA Diabetes Self-Management classes.
They completed six, 2 ½ hour weekly sessions discussing healthy eating, physical activity, medication, stress management, communication, problem solving, decision making, and working with their health care professionals.
Participants engaged in interactive sessions that helped them to build confidence in their abilities to manage their health and maintain active fulfilling lives.
A graduation celebration was held on Wednesday, May 15th. The participants received a certificate and enjoyed some healthy snacks. The class agreed that this course was “very helpful, helped with meal planning, and they would recommend that anyone with diabetes take the class.”
Contact the CCAAA at 765-2696 to learn more about upcoming classes. Programs and services of CCAAA, Inc. are funded in part by PA Department of Aging, the CCAAA, Mature Resources, and local and client contributions.