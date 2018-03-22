CLEARFIELD — Do you have a photo of an interesting or historic door of Clearfield County that you would like to share with others?
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in its 2019 lottery calendar. Email them to tkhoury@ccaaa.net. Include the location of the photo, date taken, your name, and contact information with your submission. Photos with people or pets will not be considered. Please submit high resolution photos and attach them to your email. By submitting your photo, you are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. The deadline to submit photos is April 27, 2018.
The Agency’s Advisory Council will select the photos for use in the 2019 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar and two tickets to the Agency’s 21st Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction to be held October 11.
The numbered calendars are sold for $25 to people all over the USA and even in some foreign countries. Proceeds from the sales benefit Centers for Active Living throughout Clearfield County. If you need additional information, contact Terry Khoury, Coordinator of Mission Advancement & Public Relations, at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.