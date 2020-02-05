CLEARFIELD — Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and Dementia are encouraged to participate in new educational sessions offered by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., along with the Alzheimer’s Association. These sessions include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning,” Effective Communication Strategies,” “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior,” and “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.”
The “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” program explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” program helps participants recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
“Dementia Conversations” will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans.”
“Effective Communication Strategies” will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.”
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will help participants to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” will present research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, plus provide hands-on tools for helping to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Program dates and times:
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. – Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second Street, Clearfield
Wednesday, April 22, 11 a.m. – Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s:
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. – Houtzdale Family Service Center, Apt. 3, 40 Terrace Drive, Houtzdale
Tuesday, March 3, 11:00 a.m. – Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey
Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. – Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second Street, Clearfield
Tuesday, April 7, 10:30 a.m. – Coalport Center for Active Living, Glendale Medical Center Complex, 850 Rear Main Street, Coalport
Tuesday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. – Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Drive, Kylertown
Dementia Conversations
Wednesday, May 13, 11:00 a.m. – Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA
Effective Communication Strategies
Wednesday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. – Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA
Understanding and responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
Wednesday, June 10, 11:00 a.m. - Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Wednesday, June 24, 11:00 a.m. - Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA
There is no cost to attend these programs. Registration is not required, but anyone with questions is welcome to contact CCAAA, Inc. at (814) 765-2696.