CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be hosting an eight-week program titled A Matter of Balance. The program is approved by the Administration on Aging (AoA) and National Council on the Aging (NCOA).
An award-winning program, A Matter of Balance (MOB) acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this fear.
They include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.
The program is designed to benefit community-dwelling older adults who are concerned about falls, have sustained a fall in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength, and are age 60 or older, ambulatory and able to problem-solve.
Classes will be held at St. Michael Terrace, 111 W Long Ave in DuBois beginning on March 5 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The classes run every Tuesday for 8 weeks.
Enrollment is required. Please call 765-2696, ext. 312 for more information.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.