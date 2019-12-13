CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be offering Diabetic Self –Management classes at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second St. in Clearfield. The DSM class is an evidence-based program given two and a half hours, once a week, for six weeks. Subjects covered include:
- Techniques to deal with symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, and emotional problems such as depression, anger, fear and frustration.
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- Healthy eating
- Appropriate use of medication and working with your health care providers.
Participants will make weekly action plans, share experiences and help solve problems encountered in living with Diabetics.
Classes are free and will be held every Tuesday from Jan. 14, 2020 through Feb. 18, 2020 from 1-3:30 p.m. This is a six-session series. Please plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 814-765-9319.
