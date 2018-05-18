CLEARFIELD — Looking to downsize or clean out your closets? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. is hosting a Junk In The Trunk garage sale (without the garage), out of the trunks of cars and rummage sale (inside the CCAAA), on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CCAAA Parking Lot (behind building) located on 103 North Front St., Clearfield.
There is free admission for shoppers and food for purchase.
Anyone who would like to rent a parking space for the day, the cost is $20 and persons can keep their profit. Once the fee is paid, the space will be confirmed. This event is rain or shine.
Anyone who would like to reserve a spot or have questions is asked to e-mail Terry Khoury at tkhoury@ccaaa.net or call 765-2696.
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.