CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will be offering two evidence-based programs, via teleconference, beginning in September.
The chronic disease program will provide confidence, motivation and strategies needed to manage everyday challenges of living with a chronic health condition.
The diabetes self-management program will help participants with diabetes to improve their overall health status and develop practical skills for managing the chronic condition.
Chronic disease self-management will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 20 and diabetes self-management will be held Wednesdays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21, with both classes running from 10 a.m.-noon.
Individuals interested in participating should register online by visiting www.ccaaa.net, choose the class(es) of interest on the Home Page, click the RSVP button, and Register. Once registration is complete, all necessary class information will be sent to the registrant. If participants feel more comfortable calling the agency to register, they are encouraged to call 814-765-2696 and ask for Laura or Megan. A web cam is required to participate in these programs.
