CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. will be offering Chronic Disease Self –Management (CDSM) classes at the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Center Drive, Kylertown. The CDSM class is an evidence-based program given 2 1/2 hours, once a week, for six weeks.
The class will help people with chronic illness explore healthy ways to live with physical or mental condition.
The challenge is to learn how to function at your best regardless of the difficulties life presents. The goal is to achieve the things you want to do and get pleasure from life. The class is all about learning common life skills that are needed to become a great manager of both your chronic condition and all other aspects of your life.
Subjects covered in the class are to include:
- Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- Appropriate use of medications
- Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals
- Nutrition
- Decision making
- How to evaluate new treatments
Classes are free and will be held on Thursdays, beginning July 25, at 9:30 a.m. until noon. This is a six-session series. Please plan to attend every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 814-345-6338.
