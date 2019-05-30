CLEARFIELD — Saturday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., along with other agencies across this Nation, will participate to raise awareness of Elder Abuse. The Agency will be planting Pin Wheels for Prevention at our office at 103 North Front St. in Clearfield the week of June 10.
The U.S. Administration on Aging estimates that as many as 1 in 10 older Americans are abused and neglected each year. The Agency will plant more than 350 pinwheels to represent calls of alleged abuse received at the Agency office over the past year.
Elder abuse can be emotional, financial, physical, caregiver neglect, and sexual in nature. It also includes older adults who neglect themselves. Older adults that are abused are more likely to be hospitalized, four times as likely to go to a nursing home, and three times more likely to die. Abuse can happen in any setting: in the older adult’s own home, nursing homes, or personal care homes. Abusers can be family members, trusted professionals or complete strangers.
If you suspect abuse, please call the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 24-hour hotline at 800-490-8505. Abuse reports can be made on behalf of an older adult whether that person lives in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing home, personal care home, or a caregiver’s home. Reporters may remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination, and civil or criminal prosecution.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.