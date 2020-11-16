CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc’s. Annual Tree of Stars Holiday Appeal will be getting underway in November.
The Tree of Stars Holiday Appeal is an opportunity for individuals, through a special gift, to honor or remember those who have held a special place in their lives.
This year, the CCAAA would like to encourage the community to honor and recognize local “heroes” who made a difference in 2020 – first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, etc. – as well as those who have been honored in previous years.
For each donor, a personalized star with the donor’s name is hung on the community tree, which will be placed outside the office located on North Front Street. Many donors choose to designate their gifts “in honor of” or “in memory of” a special loved one.
Take time this holiday season to remember and recognize those who have made a difference. Become a “star” by remembering those close to you, and at the same time, help senior citizens in Clearfield County remain healthy and happy in their own homes.
For more information or to receive a donation form, please visit the website at www.ccaaa.net, and click on FORMS & APPLICATIONS or call 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.