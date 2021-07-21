CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging was a winner in the 30th annual National Mature Media Awards Program.
The program, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the senior market, recognizes the nation’s finest marketing, communications, educational materials, and programs designed and produced for older adults.
The agency’s Senior Transportation Program Video received a Bronze Award for web-based and mobile resources under the community organizations division.
Lindsey Mays, a project specialist with CCAAA, was the creative genius behind this project.
“We were delighted to take part in the Mature Media Awards Program this year, and were honored to be selected as a winner,” said Kathleen Gillespie, CEO of CCAAA.
The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from across the United States for overall excellence of design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors in the area, and not only recognizes transportation as a major need, but is meeting that need via the agency’s Transportation Program. To learn more about this program and other services, visit the agency’s website (www.ccaaa.net), follow the agency’s Facebook page @ClearfieldCountyAAA, or contact the agency by phone at 814-765-2696.