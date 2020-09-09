CLEARFIELD — Earlier this year, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation provided grant funding to the Bob Perks Fund to assist in its efforts in helping cancer patients in Clearfield County.
The grant funds provided by the CCCF are used by the BPF for the purchase of gift cards for Clearfield County cancer patients that they can use to purchase basic necessities.
Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The partnership between the Foundation and the Bob Perks Fund is beneficial for cancer patients and their families in communities throughout the county. The support provided by the Bob Perks Fund to these individuals in need of help fits with the goals of the Charitable Foundation and the donors that support our annual grant program.”
Referred to the BPF by local hospitals and medical facilities, these cancer patients face eviction, utility shut-off notices, financial difficulty to purchase adequate groceries and not enough gas for cancer treatment travel. Established in 2006, the fund provides financial assistance to Blair, Centre, Clearfield and Huntingdon county cancer patients who are overwhelmed with unpaid bills and need to worry less to focus attention on their health and recovery. While the BPF is a small nonprofit, it has raised and allocated $2 million in the four-county region since 2006.
Since 2012, the BPF has approved 728 Clearfield County cancer patient applications and has allocated $425,000 to these efforts.
For more information about the Bob Perks Fund, visit bobperksfund.org. To donate to the Strive for 25 visit: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/strive-for-251 or donations can be mailed to Bob Perks Fund, PO Box 313, State College PA 16804-0313.