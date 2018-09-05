CLEARFIELD — Dan Kerlin attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) and graduated in 1989 from the Diesel Mechanics program. Dan chose to attend the CCCTC during his high school career because he wanted to become a mechanic and knew that the CCCTC would give him the valuable resources to further his goals.
Three things Dan says he has gained from attending the CCCTC and prepare him for the work force are teamwork, confidence, and communication. He also explained that it was the best decision he has ever made to give him a jumpstart in the work force. The skills Dan acquired allowed him to open his own business, Dan’s Custom Cycle, and has now allowed him to pass on his knowledge to students as an instructor in the Automotive Mechanics program.
Dan Kerlin is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study. To enroll at CCCTC, call Holly Ryan at 814-768-4603 or visit www.ccctc.edu.
