CLEARFIELD — The 81st class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated 21 students July 17 in an outdoor ceremony in which graduates, faculty, and staff wore masks and practiced social distancing.
Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, welcomed the audience.
Cheryl Krieg, nursing program director, introduced faculty and staff and the commencement speaker, LaManda Pritts, RN from Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Academic awards were presented by Cheryl Krieg, nursing program director, to the three students with the highest-grade point averages in the class: Kimberly Heeter, Cherey Pistner and Cassidy Fabris.
Eleven graduates were recognized as members of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS): Brittany Baranchak, Cassidy Fabris, Haley Frank, Sara Gallaher, Kimberly Heeter, Michelle Kougher, McKenzie Magaro, Cherey Pistner, Suellen Russell, Erica Sheets, and Jessica Wallace.
Diplomas were awarded by Redden and Tiffany Cover, principal.
Graduates were presented for graduation by Tonya Saggese, nursing instructor, and nursing pins were awarded by Krieg and Alene Homan, nursing instructor.
Barbara Smith, nursing instructor, led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge.
Student representatives Haley Frank, McKenzie Magaro, and Cameron Swatsworth, provided the farewell address.
The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.
To learn more about enrollment into the Practical Nursing program, please contact Cheryl Krieg at 814-765-765-4047.