CLEARFIELD — The students in the Drafting and Design program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) spent some time creating a unique gift for Christmas.
Students learned basic drawing and modifying techniques in AutoCAD to design their own unique snowflakes.
They also used AutoCAD to create 3D models of each component of a box to hold the snowflakes, learning methods to assemble it and the tolerances needed to make each piece fit together well.
The laser cutter was used to cut out all of the parts.
The students worked as a team to design, create and assemble the project.
