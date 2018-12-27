CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) Collision Repair and Diesel students have been working over the past few months to transform the CCCTC bus that was in need of a makeover. Darrin Dale, Collision Repair Instructor, said that both his AM and PM students helped restore the bus by removing old stickers, and sanding and prepping the bus for paint. Students then repainted the bus and tires with single stage urethane. Along with Collision Repair students, students in the Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair program ran a safety check and performed needed repairs to the bus. Reece Matthew, Diesel Instructor, explained that his PM students did a lot of maintenance on the bus, such as a service check and engine repair. The programs came together to give the CCCTC bus a much-needed makeover. During their time at CCCTC, students have opportunities to take the skills they are learning in their program and put them to use in real life events. To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at the CCCTC, visit www.ccctc.edu.
