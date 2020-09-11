CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society will hold a book sale on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on its Kerr House Museum porch at 104 East Pine St. in Clearfield.
The sale will feature the Society’s inventory of Clearfield County historical and genealogical books as well, as the Sam King series of traveler’s maps of north central Pennsylvania.
The public is welcome to attend. Tours of the museum will be available with social distancing and mask requirements in place. CCHS memberships will be available and the public is welcome to join.