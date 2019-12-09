DuBOIS — On Saturday, Jan. 18, HGTV and Houzz.com award-winning designer Ginger Curtis will visit DuBois to present home organization and do-it-yourself design tips for the New Year, as well as to share her inspirational story of loss, abuse, and breast cancer, and how those experiences led to the founding of her now-internationally recognized business, Urbanology Designs in Dallas-Forth Worth.
Brady Street Florist is the ticket outlet for Curtis’s talk, entitled “Well Designed: A Conversation to Inspire Your Sense of Wellness & Home for a New Decade.” The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the historic Deposit Bank building downtown. “Well Designed” is organized and presented by noted area author Kristine Gasbarre in partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Following Curtis’s keynote, Penn Highlands Healthcare will present a panel discussion between the designer and several Penn Highlands physicians whose practices focus on women’s health. “The transformation of Ginger’s life from a history of heartbreak and terminal illness to her current success — all while managing life as a wife and mom of five—is a story that I feel will resonate with many women throughout our community,” Gasbarre said. “She’s a beloved colleague to me, but also highly renowned in the world of design and on social media. I’m looking forward to bringing this event right to the heart of our region.”
Gasbarre goes on to explain what inspired Well Designed.
“Our community is unique from other rural areas today because we’re growing rapidly. With the advancements happening at Penn Highlands, particularly those connected to women’s health, I’m excited that we’re teaming to highlight opportunities for women to elevate their lives. In publishing, we recognize this as one of the most popular focuses right now. Also, given the renovation that Jennifer Jackson has completed inside the Deposit Bank building and the establishment of the North Central PA Launchbox inside that space, this venue and blend of partners truly represent the evolution of our community. As someone who was born and raised here, I aim to help bring my hometown more offerings for women and girls. As we grow, we won’t have to travel far for world-class experiences and healthcare.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare system director of marketing Dave Trudell agrees.
“At Penn Highlands, we’re continually looking to better serve our communities. We are excited for the advancements and growth of obstetrics and gynecology and with women’s health and wellness,” Trudell says. “We hope partnering in this type of forum will benefit the women in our area.”
Tickets are on sale at Brady Street Florist for $45. The cost includes an on-site lunch catered by the Soul Platter Cafe. The public can visit www.kristinegasbarre.com/events for more details.