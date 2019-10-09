NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College Celebrity Series will continue its 2019-2020 season with Cirque Mei at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
This multicultural experience, appropriate for all ages, will feature a company of more than 30 elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China. They will perform traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful, lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts.
The performance will include the most popular Chinese circus routines including hoops diving, lion dance, collective bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, female contortion and ladder balancing act.
The Cirque Mei troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of more than 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.
Special discounted pricing for students. Tickets are available by calling Georgene Gib, box office manager, at (724) 946-7354 or by visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
